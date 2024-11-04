Russian Soldiers Appalled To Learn They've Eaten North Korean Dog Meat

When Kim Jong Un agreed to supply North Korean troops to Russia in return for money, technology, and oil, he did so with the stipulation that the Russians would supply them with the needed equipment and food and that the two forces would be forced to share. The Russian soldiers, already complaining that they never have enough even for themselves are not happy about this and disparage the North Koreans. And they grew even angrier recently when they found out what North Koreans shared with them when they brought with them a taste of home: canned dog meat.

While the more industrialized South Korea recently passed a ban on the dog meat trade (set to come into effect in 2027), in North Korea the practice is so widespread they've banned dogs as pets.

Source: Newsweek

Ukrainian forces have reportedly engaged North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region in the first known combat involving these units, according to Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation head, Andriy Kovalenko. He said in a Telegram post on Monday "The first military personnel of the DPRK have already come under fire in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," referring to North Korea by the acronym for its official title, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. According to Ukrainian military intelligence reports last week, approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals, have been deployed to Russia, with some units already positioned in the Kursk region.

Some dog meat reports.

Russian fascists are now unknowingly eating canned dog meat from North Korea. pic.twitter.com/PJ1I7F5OVm — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) November 1, 2024

Russian soldier found out that North Korean comrades had brought them stewed cans of dog meat.



He was just not happy about it. https://t.co/hC4ytbmtjQ pic.twitter.com/OJewWyvYYi — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 2, 2024

As for the North Koreans, they've recently been treated to something extremely rare and exotic in North Korea: beef. As the caption translates in the video below:

In North Korea, eating canned meat is about the same as an ordinary worker buying a MAYBACH. It's possible, of course, but it's an event.

Here is the new meat eating meat and sending a video to his family. I wonder if Russians have any idea that in 20 years they will be just as happy with a bowl of food?

В Северной Корее есть тушенку— это примерно как обычному работнику MAYBACH купить. Возможно,конечно,но событие.



Вот новое мясо ест мясо и шлет родным видео. Интересно, россияне не догадываются, что лет через 20 они будут так же радоваться миске с едой? pic.twitter.com/Oa1YLIE2Ne — Ольга🇩🇪💛💙Безумцы➡️мимо (@lass_mich_reden) November 2, 2024

Oddly, though he's North Korean, he's wearing a cap with a Russian flag and speaking Chinese, not Korean. And ecstatic to have beef slices with his ramen.

And though they've just recently arrived in Russia in the past couple of weeks, and only been seen at the front for the past few days, we're seeing increasing reports they're being used as cannon fodder.