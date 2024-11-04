Russian Soldiers Appalled To Learn They've Eaten North Korean Dog Meat

With upwards of 12,000 North Korean troops now in Russia and Ukraine, the two forces have been told to share equipment and supplies.
Russian Soldiers Appalled To Learn They've Eaten North Korean Dog Meat
By Ed ScarceNovember 4, 2024

When Kim Jong Un agreed to supply North Korean troops to Russia in return for money, technology, and oil, he did so with the stipulation that the Russians would supply them with the needed equipment and food and that the two forces would be forced to share. The Russian soldiers, already complaining that they never have enough even for themselves are not happy about this and disparage the North Koreans. And they grew even angrier recently when they found out what North Koreans shared with them when they brought with them a taste of home: canned dog meat.

While the more industrialized South Korea recently passed a ban on the dog meat trade (set to come into effect in 2027), in North Korea the practice is so widespread they've banned dogs as pets.

Source: Newsweek

Ukrainian forces have reportedly engaged North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region in the first known combat involving these units, according to Ukrainian Center for Countering Disinformation head, Andriy Kovalenko.

He said in a Telegram post on Monday "The first military personnel of the DPRK have already come under fire in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation," referring to North Korea by the acronym for its official title, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence reports last week, approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals, have been deployed to Russia, with some units already positioned in the Kursk region.

Some dog meat reports.

As for the North Koreans, they've recently been treated to something extremely rare and exotic in North Korea: beef. As the caption translates in the video below:

In North Korea, eating canned meat is about the same as an ordinary worker buying a MAYBACH. It's possible, of course, but it's an event.

Here is the new meat eating meat and sending a video to his family. I wonder if Russians have any idea that in 20 years they will be just as happy with a bowl of food?

Oddly, though he's North Korean, he's wearing a cap with a Russian flag and speaking Chinese, not Korean. And ecstatic to have beef slices with his ramen.

And though they've just recently arrived in Russia in the past couple of weeks, and only been seen at the front for the past few days, we're seeing increasing reports they're being used as cannon fodder.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon