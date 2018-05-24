Trump Says 'Japan, South Korea Would Pay For The Wall, I Mean, War'

After canceling the North Korean summit on June 12, Donald Trump said that if military hostilities occur between us, Japan and South Korea would pay for it financially.

The idea that we are closer to war is frustrating enough and dangerous, especially with a man like Trump, who is more interested in appearances than with reality.

But why would our closest allies in the region pony up all the cash if Trump decides to go full bore and put into place John Bolton's military fetishes against North Korea?

Trump began, "I want to begin by saying that based on the recent statement of North Korea, I've decided to terminate the planned summit in Singapore on June 12th."

He continued, "I believe that this is a tremendous set back for North Korea and indeed a set back for the world. I've spoken to General Mattis and the joint chiefs of staff and our military which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world, that has been greatly enhanced recently as you all know, is ready if necessary."

"Likewise, I have spoken to South Korea and Japan and they are not only ready should foolish or reckless acts be taken by North Korea, but they are willing to shoulder much of the cost of any financial burden, any of the costs associated by the United States in operations if such an unfortunate situation is forced upon us."

Whoa.

As we know Trump and his surrogates could easily go on television and can turn a broken fingernail into an act of war or aggression against the United States. And those sentiments would be exponentially parroted throughout the Fox News and right wing echo chamber.

It's curious, but why would Trump even put forth the notion of the costs of war if he's not considering actually doing something there.

You feel safer now, MAGA?