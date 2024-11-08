North Korean Soldiers In Russia Are ‘Gorging On Pornography’

Given unfettered access to the Internet for the first time in their lives, the North Koreans are now addicted to porn.
By Ed ScarceNovember 8, 2024

North Korean soldiers sent to battle against Ukraine by Russia encounter unlimited Internet for the first time in their lives. And, according to a report by Gideon Rachhmann of the Financial Times they've become addicted to it.

Source: Task & Purpose

North Korean troops deployed to Russia may have discovered online pornography, and really gotten into it, the chief foreign affairs commentator for the Financial Times newspaper posted on X.

“A usually reliable source tells me that the North Korean soldiers who have deployed to Russia have never had unfettered access to the internet before,” wrote Gideon Rachman. “As a result, they are gorging on pornography.”

Rachman did not specify who his source was or how this person would be in a position to know whether roughly 10,000 North Koreans deployed to Russia had figured out how to find such adult sites, considering the country’s tight controls on internet use, but this is social media, and “some guy” on Twitter (ahem, I mean ‘X’) posting about whether North Korean troops are spending their downtime watching porn is enough to drive 1.5 million people to read the post, as of publication time.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon had this to say when asked.

“As entertaining as that sounds, I can’t confirm any North Korean internet habits or virtual ‘extracurriculars’ in Russia,” Army Lt. Col. Charlie Dietz told Task & Purpose. “We’re focused on the more serious aspects of North Korea’s involvement, if any, in Russia’s military operations. As for internet access, that’s a question best directed to Moscow. Right now, our attention remains on supporting Ukraine and addressing the more significant regional security concerns.”

