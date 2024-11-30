Fox News Host: Trump Tariffs Will Raise Prices On Americans

Fox News host Julie Banderas explained in simple words to the Fox News audience and Gene Marks that companies forced to pay more for goods because of Trump's tariffs will pass the costs on to the American people.

It's not complicated, no matter how hard Gene Marks tried to put lipstick on Trump's pig.

Gene Marks spent most of his time soft-pedaling the impact of Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign countries, but his ideas were preposterous.

MARKS: And I'll tell you another thing that companies are doing Julie. They're looking for alternative suppliers. You know maybe you have a chance to buy American, and even if you know if you can't you can still move and pivot to another country other than China, which is going to face the largest level of tariffs and try and pivot and use alternative suppliers as well. Is this going to increase prices to you and me. BANDERAS: Oh yeah. MARKS: It could. It could. It just depends on how the businesses decide to absorb those price increases. BANDERAS: Right. MARKS: Maybe they invest in technology or they reduce overhead. I think if American companies are forced to buy American it is going to cost more ultimately. And then who's going to pay for that. We are. I mean we are going to be buying the merchandise that they are going to have to raise the costs on because they're not going to be buying from foreign countries. So ultimately it does come down to the taxpayer dollar. We'll see how that works.

Businesses will not absorb price increases and yawn. They will not invest in new technologies to appease Demented Donald.

They will raise prices, and the American consumer will pay those prices or do without. Period. Elon Musk is already celebrating his hope that the US economy will crash.