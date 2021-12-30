Fox Host: Americans Will Get Vaccinated If They Are Told Not To

Fox News host Julie Banderas argued on Thursday that vaccine mandates don't work in the United States because Americans are like 5-year-old children who do the opposite of what they are told.
By DavidDecember 30, 2021

Fox News host Julie Banderas argued on Thursday that vaccine mandates don't work in the United States because Americans are like 5-year-old children who do the opposite of what they are told.

Banderas explained her theory during an interview with a former Trump official.

"I'm all for vaccinations -- got all three shots myself -- but I think the problem is when you tell somebody they have to do it, they purposely don't want to do it. I think more and more Americans are actually are more turned off by the vaccine simply like you would a child. When I tell my 5-year-old not to do something, he does it," Banderas said.

"So maybe it's best not to tell the American people what to do and maybe they'll do the right thing!" she exclaimed. "I don't know. That's just the mom of three talking."

An examination of four studies conducted in 2021 found that vaccine mandates increase vaccination intentions.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue