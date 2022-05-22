Fox News Host Claims 'Great Replacement Theory' Is A Left Wing Conspiracy

Julie Banderas offered no proof since she's never bothered to take a minute to look up a favorite Neo-Nazi claim.
By John AmatoMay 22, 2022

On Fox News' Media Buzz, Fox News' Julie Banderas claimed there was no such thing as the "Great Replacement Theory" and it's only a conspiracy.

Howard Kurtz should be ashamed of himself for having a discussion about White supremacy on Fox News with only Fox News hosts.

The discussion started about the Buffalo massacre by a white supremacist and Banderas said the massacre had nothing to do with "immigration. "

Who cares if the Buffalo shooter thought it did, right?

Banderas said, "This was a white supremacist who wants to kill black people. It is outright racism."

I do agree with that.

And then Julie lost me.

"And for the Great Replacement theory --that I personally believe is completely (a bit confused) conspiracy theory. That has nothing to do with with this," she said.

The shooter told the world that his rampage had a lot to do with the theory that fueled his massacre.

Banderas whined that the cops let him go, Payton Gendron was mentally ill and shouldn't have been allowed to purchase a gun.

"He was able to legally obtain a weapon. And that is the issue here. It has nothing to do with Great Replacement Theory," Banderas complained. It has everything to do with it.

Gendron was not a well person for sure, but being radicalized by the Great Replacement Theory was one of his motivations and Fox News has helped mainstream it as a way of attacking President Biden's immigration policy and Biden himself. Trump won in 2016 on the strength of his xenophobia and now they're ramping it up a notch or two.

Discussion

