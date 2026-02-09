Report: US Military May Have Forced Service Members To See Melania Documentary

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation is reporting that thousands of military personnel may have been forced into seeing the Melania documentary.

MRFF says they were swamped with complaints saying that military commanders pressured service members to see the Jeff Bezos funded movie that was directed by disgraced film maker Brett Ratner. "“Yesterday he ‘advised’our unit members and their families to join him and his wife and children for a showing of that new documentary called ‘Melania’ at an off base movie theater. He said that seeing the film would satisfy attendance at one of his UAEs. When he said ‘advised’ we know what that meant.”"

Trump and his apologists view this country not as a democracy, but as a dictatorship run by babyking Demented Donald.

Business Insider reports, "People are scared," said Weinstein, a former Air Force officer and attorney who said his group is made up of nearly 100,000 current and former members of the U.S. military and represents those who feel pressured or coerced into unconstitutional religious observances. "They were pressured to see the movie."

I won't take a giant leap but a small step in saying these orders were passed down from Trump to Whiskey Pete to make sure the opening weekend was a success.

The Department of Defense sent a statement to The Daily Beast claiming there was no coercion or "directive requiring service members to see this film, though the film is fantastic.”

It's safe to say almost every film critic has panned this documentary as a propagandist failure.

Abusing the military in service of this is reprehensible, but in line with Trump's narcissistic fantasies.