Whiskey Pete Accused Of Stolen Valor In Bronze Star 'Mixup'

Oh, oops! And this White House is normally so thorough about vetting things!

The White House’s X account deleted a promotional video that falsely claimed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth received “the Bronze Star Medal for valor.”

The Hegseth video came after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday that gave the Department of Defense the secondary title of “Department of War.” To celebrate the change, the White House posted a video boasting about Hegseth’s military record, calling him “an officer in the United States Army National Guard. A veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan. Recipient of the Bronze Star medal for valor. A warrior. A leader. And a patriot.”

The video was taken down as soon as journalists debunked the claim that Hegseth had received the Bronze Star Medal for valor. Hegseth did receive two Bronze Star medals during his service—not for valor but for meritorious service, according to Associated Press journalist Konstantin Toropin.

The Bronze Star medal is considered the fourth-highest ranking award a service member can receive. It can be granted for valor, merit, and achievement.

Hegseth’s awards reflect commendable performance during his time serving, but medals of valor require acts of heroism during combat. The distinction is so significant that Bronze stars for valor are marked with a special “V.”