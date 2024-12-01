'Credibly Accused Of Raping A Woman': Fox News Guest Alarmed By Pete Hegseth

Fox News guest Lucy Caldwell, a Democratic strategist, argued that sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth should be taken seriously after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to be defense secretary.

On Sunday's Media Buzz program, host Howard Kurtz explained that Hegseth and other nominees had faced "credible" threats of violence.

"Also, Thanksgiving Day, Lucy, there were threats against four House Democrats in Connecticut," Kurtz said.

"No matter whom it's targeted against, violence is never the right way to resolve these issues," Caldwell agreed. "All violence is wrong."

"Some of Trump's cabinet appointees have been credibly accused of violent acts, including Pete Hegseth," she continued. "He has been credibly accused of raping a woman. So, I think we should condemn violence against these people. Violence that carried out by them."

According to The Associated Press, police in Santa Cruz confirmed that sexual assault allegations against Hegseth were investigated in 2017. The report did not say the allegations were found to be false.

Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni later said her office declined to press charges because there was no “proof beyond a reasonable doubt.” Hegseth eventually paid the woman an undisclosed sum to head off a lawsuit.

Over the weekend, The New York Times revealed that Hegseth's mother had called her son an "abuser of women" in emails.