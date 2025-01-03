Oklahoma School Superintendent Cosplays As MAGA 'Influencer'

Ryan Walters has a career path.

He's already that Oklahoma School Superintendent who wants to put Trump Bibles in the state's classrooms. And it turns out he's hired the Libs of Tik Tok psycho Chaya Raichik "to advise the state on school library policies." We can now assume she's also training him on how to be an influencer to the MAGA nutjob contingent.

I assume she's the one who told him to make a video IN HIS CAR wearing an America First hat. Because that's how you get followers!

And once you've got the car-interior background and the hat, it's time to read the nutso script! Keepin' it fresh with a viral take on the New Orleans terror attack! Bonus points for "connecting" a native Texan US Army veteran to...THE TEACHERS' UNION!

RYAN WALTERS: We also have to take a look at how are these terrorists coming from people that live in America? And, you know, you have schools that are teaching kids to hate their country, that this country is evil, you have the teachers' unions pushing this on our kids, the radical left wants people to hate this country. They've completely destroyed the integrity of the FBI by making them more concerned about DEI than about protecting Americans. It's a major part of this. And look, this is a real uncomfortable truth, and I know the left is going to lose their mind, but listen: we cannot allow our schools to be terrorist training camps. We cannot allow our schools to teach our kids to hate this country. We cannot allow our kids to teach [sic] that this is an evil country.

I'm sorry, what? Yeah, "terrorist training camps" is the new 'public schools are doing sex change operations and my little Johnny came home a girl."

The American Federation of Teachers president was not amused:

These are the words of an extremist. At the moment we should band together to condemn domestic terrorism, this guy incites fear against teachers. Shame on him. Students and teachers deserve better. — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T02:25:41.639Z

And yeah, the taxpayers of Oklahoma deserve a full-time school superintendent (compensation is over $124,000) who is NOT using his time spouting dangerous rhetoric against teachers for hits and likes.

h/t Raw Story