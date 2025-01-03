Rudy Tries To Blame '9/11 Injuries' For Failure To Appear In Court

District Judge Lewis Liman refused Rudy Giuliani's request to not appear for Friday's defamation case hearings for supposed "medical reasons" stemming from... wait for it... the World Trade Center attack on 9/11.

A noun, a verb, 9/11? Really, Rudy?

Georgia workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss have been trying to collect from this cretin for too long. They won their defamation lawsuit against Trump's former attorney over a year ago.

Giuliani has tried several maneuvers to get out of surrendering his assets and even avoiding appearing in court, including trying to declare bankruptcy. That, too, failed.

Giuliani must now appear at Friday's hearing, where Judge Lyman will hear Giuliani's latest excuses for why he should not be severely sanctioned for his failure to comply with court orders and missing deadlines.

I do not recall a time when the disbarred Giuliani ever used "lung issues" deriving from Ground Zero as an excuse not to do anything. This creep flew to multiple states while holding many fake hearings with Trump supporters to attempt overturn the free and fair election of 2020.

This is a slap in the face of every first responder who has suffered from exposure to the toxic air from the World Trade Center attacks in 2001.

Judge Liman rejected Giuliani’s request.“Defendant does not assert he is unable to travel. He submits no medical evidence. He has appeared in person at two prior hearings in this matter .... He has previously asked for an adjournment of the trial so that he could travel to Washington, D.C. this month,” the judge wrote in his order. Giuliani can’t ask the court “both to consider his out-of-court signed declarations” as to why he should not be held in contempt and at the same time “deprive Plaintiffs of the opportunity to cross-examine him on his statements in open court,” the judge said. If he wants to withdraw his statements, then he may appear at the hearing virtually; if he wants to submit his statements, then he must appear in person, the judge ordered.

In 2007, while running for the Republican presidential nomination, Giuliani claimed that he logged in more time at the World Trade Center than first responders. He's a despicable person.

“I was at ground zero as often, if not more, than most of the workers,” Mr. Giuliani said last week in Cincinnati. “I was there working with them. I was there guiding things. I was there bringing people there. But I was exposed to exactly the same things they were exposed to. So in that sense, I’m one of them.” -- I think Mayor Giuliani did a fine job as mayor during probably the most difficult time in American history, especially in New York history,” said Michael J. Palladino, president of the Detectives’ Endowment Association of New York City. “Having said that, it’s unfair for him to characterize himself as being in the same position as the first responders.”Mr. Palladino said many of his members logged 30 hours in the first two days after the attacks, and most averaged more than 400 hours at ground zero and in the debris pile at the Staten Island landfill. They are among thousands who claim long-term health damage from the exposure.