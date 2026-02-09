MAGA Pollster Sounds Alarm On Trump: 'The ICE Stuff — No Bueno — It Is Not Good'

MAGA pollster Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports warned that President Donald Trump's poll numbers were plunging because of the harsh tactics used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"In his inauguration speech, he promised that this was the golden age of America," Mitchell told host Benny Johnson on Monday. "And the bad news here is that his numbers among the young people are just absolutely atrocious now. And people have freaked out over Donald Trump just in the last week or two in a way that's dangerous."

"He had a 41% approval rating on Friday. That's the lowest in all of our numbers going back to December of 2017," he continued. "This is, in my opinion, people telling Trump, remember why you got in. The system doesn't work, and we need that system attacked."

"And I really do if you look at the, if you look at the graph of comparing all the presidential approval ratings, like very visibly, this is a plunge that kind of mirrors Biden's Afghanistan and Biden's turned that around to some extent."

According to Mitchell, Americans were upset because Trump was not keeping his campaign promises.

"It was only like less than 20 percent who said he's done too much of what he's promised," he explained. "The ICE stuff, no bueno. It is not good. Bad optics has to get out of the headlines. And I've been saying for weeks, like the way we went about this was wrong, and it created political friction. America is not a monoculture that wants to see everybody brutally deported."

"Americans still want illegal aliens gone by a strong majority, they say that ICE tactics are too harsh, and they're increasingly siding with the anti-ICE protesters and not ICE themselves," he added. "So Donald Trump is underwater 15 points, but holding businesses who hire legal aliens accountable is plus 20."