Top Democrat Sounds The Alarm: 'They're Making Comedy Illegal'

Democrats are understandably upset over Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Brendan Carr's move to silence another Trump critic by launching a pressure campaign against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) moved to subpoena Carr in connection with Kimmel’s suspension.

"Again, this administration has initiated the largest assault on the First Amendment and free speech in modern history," Khanna said. They're making comedy illegal. Brendan Carr pressured ABC to cancel Jimmy Kimmel, and Disney cancels Jimmy Kimmel."

"This canceling from an administration that lectured us about cancel culture," he continued. "That's why today I'm introducing a motion to subpoena Brendan Carr, to bring him in front of this committee, to stop the intimidation of private businesses, and to stand up for the First Amendment."

"Now it's not just Brendan Carr," he said. "Attorney General Pam Bondi is prosecuting hate speech, even though hate speech is constitutionally protected. And even though we've had so many lectures from my friends on the other side of the aisle not to prosecute hate speech."

"And then what about our vice president?" he continued. "The champion of free speech, as he told us during the campaign. The vice president is telling Americans to snitch on fellow Americans who have offensive posts and to call their employers so they can be fired. And the vice president is threatening to prosecute political organizations that he disagrees with."

"Look, we are Article One of the Constitution, not foot lackeys for Donald Trump and JD Vance," the top Democrat said. "It is time that we stand up for our constitutional role to defend the freedoms of Americans. People are tired of us just giving our power to Donald Trump and JD Vance. We have an obligation to our Constitution, not to Donald Trump and JD Vance, as they write roughshod over the First Amendment."

"So in the name of all those who are being censored in Washington, D.C. and around the country, in the name of all those who are being intimidated in Washington, D.C. and around the country, in the name of Americans, Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who believe in the First Amendment and free speech, I motion today to subpoena Brendan Carr and to have him explain to the American people why he is bullying private individuals and private businesses," he added.

House Republicans, of course, immediately blocked Khanna's effort. But that was to be expected from the party of hypocrisy that's doing everything they can to kowtow to the girdle-wearing, narcissistic elderly president, who wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller while covering his face in orange goo. At the same time, they're fine with Trump taking a rancid shit all over the Constitution because his feelings were hurt.

Khanna is right. They're making comedy illegal. We can't even laugh anymore. There must be some really damaging information in the Epstein Files.