Hell Freezes Over: Ted Cruz Just Made Sense

Things must be bad when even a Texas MAGA Republican agrees that the FCC's Brendan Carr's move to cancel late-night comic Jimmy Kimmel was a bridge too far, calling it “right out of Goodfellas,” the classic mob movie, and “dangerous as hell.” Now, of course, there are things Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast “Verdict" that weren't on the up and up. Like, for example, he said that Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk's suspect, but that's just not the case.

“Jimmy Kimmel has mocked me so many times I cannot count. The corporate media, they’re dishonest, they are liars," he said. "I hate what Jimmy Kimmel said. I am thrilled that he was fired." But then he sounded the alarm over Brendan Carr's statement.

“No, no, no, no, no. Look, I like Brendan Carr, he’s a good guy, he’s the chairman of the FCC, I work closely with him," Cruz said. "But what he said there is dangerous as well."

Yeah, no shit. Like, we're all just everyday Americans waking up to our First Amendment rights under attack as the Trump regime puts its collective boot on Democrats' necks.

Cruz was reacting to Carr's interview with Benny Johnson, which was chilling, to say the least.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or, you know, there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

“I got to say, that’s right out of ‘Goodfellas.’ That’s right out of a mafioso coming into a bar, going, ‘Nice bar you have here, it would be a shame if something happened to it,’” Cruz said. “Let me tell you if the government gets in the business of saying, ‘We don’t like what you the media says. We’re going to ban you from the airwaves if you don’t say what we like.’ That will end up bad for conservatives."

Democrats look ripe to take the majority of the House for the midterms, and when the political pendulum falls too far one way, it usually comes back twice as hard in the other direction. How do I know this? Because I'm old and shit. I don't mean literally shit, but I do that, too. I'm multi-talented like that!

Like many of you, I didn't know how to unpack what Cruz said, simply because agreeing with him is a hard pill to swallow after he's been licking Trump's boots for years. And then I saw a comment about it from a friend of CrooksAndLiars on Bluesky, then it made more sense.

When I see the "broken clock" phenomenon with people like Ted Cruz, or Thomas Massie, I never once think "I can't believe I'm on their side." I will never be on their "side". What I think is, "they finally admit I was right all along". We aren't siding with them, they are admitting they were WRONG. — TheRoadie. (@roadie63.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T19:36:32.373Z

Yeah, that. And Cruz knows Democrats will be back in power, and that pendulum could come crashing down.