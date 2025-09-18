Trump's Fascist FCC Chair: 'There’s More Work To Do' Following Kimmel Suspension

Oh joy. Who's going to be next? Of course, Fox's Sean Hannity was just fine with all of this. FCC chair Brendan Carr made an appearance on Hannity's show this Wednesday, and after a screed by Hannity where he was of course okay with Nexstar and Sinclair giving Kimmel the boot, and accusing Kimmel of bringing this on himself for daring to criticize Trump and the right -- Carr promised more of this while attacking Kimmel:

FCC chairman Brendan Carr appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show to praise Nexstar and Sinclair for pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from their ABC affiliate stations, after which ABC suspended production of the show indefinitely. “Something’s gone seriously awry,” Carr said about late-night shows like Kimmel’s. “They went from being court jesters that would make fun of everybody in power to being court clerics and enforcing a very narrow political ideology. And Nexstar stood up and said, ‘We have the license and we don’t want to run this anymore. We don’t think it serves the interest of our community.’ Sinclair did the same thing. There’s more work to go, but I’m very glad to see that America’s broadcasters are standing up to serve the interest of their community. We don’t just have this progressive foie gras coming out from New York and Hollywood.” “This action today by Nexstar and Sinclair, frankly, is unprecedented,” Carr continues. “I can’t imagine another time we’ve had a local broadcasters tell a national programmer like Disney, ‘Your content no longer meets the needs and values of our community.’ So this is an important turning point.” “Charlie Kirk set out to change the country, to change the culture,” he concluded. “And the results of his work are continuing to produce results, and that’s a good thing.”

They're not going to stop until they shut down all opposition to Trump in the media and turn us into North Korea -- and propagandists like Hannity are going to be happy to help them along.

And of course there was no mention of the pending merger for Nexstar and the fact that Carr threatened it.