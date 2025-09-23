Time For The People To Speak To Sinclair And Nexstar’s Advertisers

Jimmy Kimmel is back on ABC tonight, but the fight for free speech is not over.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nexstar and Sinclair broadcast groups won’t air 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', which impacts 66 ABC stations.

Sinclair Broadcast Group is the largest owner of ABC stations. The extremely conservative group owns 38 ABC affiliates nationwide. CNN reported that Nexstar, owner of 28 ABC affiliates, will monitor Kimmel's show, leaving the door open to changing their position. But the outlet noted:

"Nexstar is also the best example of a media company that feels compelled to curry favor with Trump right now, as it needs the FCC to approve its pending merger with Tegna."

Jimmy Kimmel's return highlights the power of the American people to prevent Trump from undermining the First Amendment. The power of the people was clear after Disney tried to dump Kimmel, The Guardian reported:

"Disney stock dipped about 3.5%. It continued to trade lower in subsequent days. The loss in market value has amounted to about $4bn."

Contact and Boycott Sinclair and Nexstar's Advertisers

Sinclair and Nexstar value the favor of the Trump administration over free speech, a pillar of American democracy. Show these companies the power of the people by contacting and then boycotting their advertisers.

Step One: Find Sinclair/Nexstar Affiliates

Here's a list of all Sinclair Local Stations

Nexstar Local Stations

Reddit offers a huge amount of information on Sinclair and Nexstar. Here's a list of the most important markets for Sinclair and Nexstar.

Step Two: Watch Sinclair/Nexstar Affiliates and Check Reddit

If you have a Sinclair/Nexstar-owned station in your area, watch the station and check on its website to discover local businesses advertising on the station.

The Redditors are doing God's work as always.

Here's a list of Sinclair ABC Affiliate Advertisers

Step Three: Contact Advertisers

Here is an example of a message to send to local advertisers:

Sample from Seattle SubReddit thread:

"I've been going to __ off and on for years. I recently learned that __ is running ads on Komo news, a station owned by Sinclair, and actively fighting to end the First Amendment. I cannot give my money to any organization that supports fascism. Please notify me if you cease running ads on KOMO so I know I can return to your business."

Keep it short

Be civil

Share the news with everyone you know

It's all about the numbers. The more unhappy people who contact the advertisers, the more impact it will make.

National Advertising on Sinclair/Nexstar ABC Affiliates

Local TV stations generate revenue from two primary sources: national TV advertisers and regional/local TV ads.

Thanks to a list of Sinclair advertisers in Seattle, WA, we sourced a list of national advertisers that likely air on multiple Sinclair affiliates. We will update this list as we find out more information.

Nexstar National Advertisers

We'll add more to this list as we discover more information:

Kia

Liberty Mutual

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Popeyes

National ads are typically placed by large media buying agencies on an annual basis. The advertisers may have no idea they are running on a Sinclair or Nexstar affiliate.

Make your message short and civil. And spread the word to ensure these national brands understand the power of the people.