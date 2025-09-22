Jimmy Kimmel Is Coming BACK!

Big news, guys and gals: JIMMY KIMMEL IS BACK!

After roughly a week off the air following not so thinly veiled threats from FCC Chair Carr and angry social media posts from Donald Trump, ABC and Disney finally caved. I guess losing a ton of money, seeing your stock tank and facing massive boycotts finally made the bigwigs at Disney rethink their stupid decision.

The Walt Disney Company put out a very lawyer-y statement Monday ... "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Let's see if he is muzzled or if he will be free to actually make comedy, even if it is political and hurts the delicate feelings of the Orange Menace in power.