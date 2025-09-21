Dutch Comedy Show Reminds Us What Free Speech Is Like

Did you know that there are still places in the world where Free Speech still exists. Satirist Arjen Lubach reminds of this fact with a satirical look at the new Trump Disney:

“When you look at Disney’s new plans, you can sort of see the results,” Lubach added, teeing up a preview of some MAGA remixes of Disney classics. The “Daily Show”-esque gag begins with a new Trump Tower being erected right behind Disney’s iconic castle, before cutting abruptly to Timon, Simba and Pumbaa from “The Lion King” wearing MAGA hats and singing “Hakuna MAGA-ta” instead of “Hakuna Matata.”

The MAGA-fied Disney highlight reel also included a clip of Belle’s father in “Beauty and the Beast” telling her that she’s so beautiful he would date her if she wasn’t his daughter. Aladdin and Jasmine from “Aladdin,” meanwhile, get pulled out of the sky and loaded into a van by ICE before they even get the chance to sing “A Whole New World” together.

In perhaps the segment’s most surprising dig at both Disney and Trump, “Sunday with Lubach” also remixed the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” into “We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey [Epstein].”

“Not every voice needs to be heard,” the satirical promo proclaims. Immediately afterward, Bambi’s mom gets shot for saying that “trans women are women” and “Frozen” heroine Anna is shown using the existence of living snowman Olaf as proof that climate change isn’t real. The video also teases upcoming, MAGA-friendly Disney titles like “JD Vance Live!” instead of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Snow White Lives Matter.”