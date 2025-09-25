Trump's Threats Against Jimmy Kimmel Backfire

Trump and the entire MAGA wingnut echo system feigned outrage and went ballistic over Jimmy Kimmel's remarks that had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk and ABC suspended him, but the initial scream-a-thon proved pointless as Kimmel's return ratings were mind boggling.

I expected Kimmel to get a sizable bounce, but the response was off the charts incredible. This shows how weak and mealy-mouthed Trump's attacks are to the public at large.

The leadership of many corporations are run by right wingers and Trump donors so it wasn't a surprise they jumped in to castigate Kimmel.

However, viewers are not intimidated by Brendan Carr or the MAGA thugs in the media, hence the incredible ratings.

Well, let's take a look at YouTube views, Jimmy Kimmel Live video views. The six-month median, the median video only gets 240,000. Look how many views Tuesday night's monologue already has. 6.7 million. That's over 25 times as large as the median Jimmy Kimmel video normally gets, and I was looking. It is by far the largest video in at least six months, so if Donald Trump's idea was to give Jimmy Kimmel more press and more viewership, he absolutely did so. Of course, I don't think that is what Donald Trump intended to do.

Trump and Brendan Carr punked themselves on this one, but Trump has threatened ABC because he's a creep and a US Constitution hater so we shall see where it goes from here.

‘I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back,’ he complained in a social media post, roughly an hour before Mr. Kimmel’s show was set to air. Mr. Trump suggested that he might sue ABC over its reinstatement of Mr. Kimmel — ‘I think we’re going to test ABC out on this,’ he wrote — and cited a $16 million payment that the network made last year to settle a previous defamation lawsuit that he filed against ABC News.

Go for it, jackass.

How did Kimmel do on Google, you ask?

ENTEN: Record high Google searches last night for what time is Jimmy Kimmel on? You wouldn't have to check what time Jimmy Kimmel was on if you were a regular viewer. The reason that people were checking what time Jimmy Kimmel was on, because he was potentially pulling in a lot of viewers who normally didn't watch.

So, no, it was not just on YouTube. There was a ton of interest, what we're talking about nationwide, worldwide, in terms of what time was Jimmy Kimmel on? Because I don't normally watch him, but maybe I want to take a gander because maybe I'm interested to hear what he has to say.

Scarce wrote about this earlier, but I wanted to weigh in.

Sinclair and Nexstar are run by right wingers so it's no surprise they will refuse to put him back on their schedule.

Hopefully, the outrage over their actions will force their hand.

Welcome back, Jimmy.