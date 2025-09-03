Jimmy Kimmel Recaps The Last Two Months Of Trump's Insanity

Jimmy Kimmel returned from vacation this Tuesday after being off for the last couple of months, and after discussing how he spent his summer vacation, Kimmel told the audience he "even got to be part of a big meeting in Washington DC."

Cue the footage of Kimmel inserting himself into Trump's insane bootlicking cabinet meeting and thanking Trump for getting him "sexually aroused" and "breathing life back into my once slumbering penis," which honestly, wasn't too far off from the ass kissing that actually went on at that farce.

Kimmel asked the audience if "anything just be normal anymore" and discussed the fact that while he tried to ignore the news and disconnect while he was away, he found it to be impossible because with Trump, "You can't turn him off. He won't power down. He's like Ultron. He just keeps going every day, it's something crazier than the next."

Kimmel then proceeded to read through the list he made of the things Trump has done in the last two months.

KIMMEL: He paved over the Rose Garden. He's building a golden ballroom at the White House. He's planning a UFC fight at the White House. He cut off Kamala Harris's Secret Service protection. He named himself host of the Kennedy Center Honors. He went to Alaska to bend over for Putin. He sent military tanks into Washington DC, he said the Smithsonian focuses too much on how bad slavery was. He called India and Norway to tell them to nominate him for a Nobel Prize, and he cut off funding for pediatric brain cancer research for children. You would think a person who himself has the brain of a child would be in favor of funding pediatric care. But I guess not. Crazy you know it's different when you do it every night and you get it little by little.

Kimmel then proceeded to show Trump contradicting his own White House response on the bags being thrown out the window of the Lincoln bedroom, and calling it fake and blaming AI, before playing one more montage of the "nonstop crap factory" from Trump over the last couple of months, which ended with Trump saying he wanted to "thank everybody and in particular, God."

KIMMEL: Remember God. The guy who abandoned us on January 20th of this year, grabbed his keys and left, exchanged us for another world, I guess I don't know.

Good for Kimmel for helping to make sure what Trump has been doing isn't normalized.