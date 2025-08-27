Welcome To The United States Of North Korea

Normal presidents do not televise cabinet meetings.

This one was over three hours long.

Trump takes every opportunity to be in front of cameras, just to give his narcissism a Nirvana-like boost.

I've never seen so many high-level ranking presidential cabinet members and staffers bow down in sycophantic subservience to a sitting president.

Especially when the SecDef, Sec. of State, Transportation Sec., Labor secretary, Treasury Secretary, Agriculture Secretary, and his special assistants and envoys claim he is Jesus before giving some update that happened in another universe because what they describe never happened here on our planet.

RFK Jr, the HHS Secretary, chimed, “You are going to save the whales!”

Others commented, "Our country has never been so secure thanks to you.”

"There’s only one thing I wish for—that the Nobel Committee finally gets its act together and realizes that you are the single finest candidate since the Nobel Peace"

“As we’ve said very often, economic security is national security, and our country has never been so secure thanks to you."

“The country just feels different. It just feels different. There’s such optimism and love."

In his many bizarre remarks, Trump made believe the general public wants him to be a king, " “A lot of people say, ‘You know, if that’s the case, I’d rather have a dictator.’

And let's not forget this. "I have the right to do anything I wanna do. I’m the President of the United States."

No, they don't.

No, you don't.

I wonder if Trump has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and talks to his other personas when he needs a pick-me-up?

Where are the Epstein files?

Bill Kristol: