Americans Reject Trump/Sinclair/Nextstar's Censorship

As of the writing, over 10 million have watched on YouTube Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue from last night's show.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 24, 2025

Censorship ought to be the most reviled form of control of self-expression in a country like the United States. The First Amendment guarantees the right of free expression, and should not be subject to what a president or a media conglomerate thinks is acceptable speech. That is vile and un-American.

Source: Fast Company

After a contentious week for free speech and Hollywood, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to the air last night—well, at least in many regions across the United States.

ABC affiliate stations owned by Sinclair and Nexstar Media Group refused to air the show, and President Trump has railed against the late-night comedian’s return.

But this hasn’t stopped ABC’s owner Disney—which received much criticism for pulling Jimmy Kimmel from the air last week—from posting Kimmel’s returning opening monologue for all to see. Here’s what you need to know and how you can watch Kimmel’s opening monologue in full.

As of this writing, Kimmel's opening monologue has over 10 million 15.5 million views and 75,000 comments. The two most liked comments are: Never forget that this government lectured Europe about free speech (33k), and Thank you for posting this so soon, for those of us in "blackout" markets. (78k).

