Jimmy Kimmel Makes The Persuasive Case Against Donald Trump

He lets a video compilation do most of the talking and asked viewers to share it with their Trump-loving relatives.
By Susie MadrakOctober 30, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel made the case against Donald Trump last night even as he pointed the finger at himself as he addressed the bitterness of the nation’s political and cultural divides. Via Variety:

“But now — times are less fun. We’re a week away from an election, and we are very divided. And not just because of Donald Trump – because of people like – if I’m being honest – me,” he said. “I do a lot of mocking and belittling…and it isn’t always productive. Am I biased against Donald Trump? Yes. Do I think I have good reasons for being biased against him? Yes. And I’m probably wrong – but I think when you hear some of those reasons, you may — you might agree with me — even just a little bit.”

Kimmel listed the many former Trump allies and cabinet members who have disavowed him in the strongest terms. He referenced the Trump campaign’s rally Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden, where one speaker Tony Hinchcliffe hurled racist insults and ignited a firestorm among Puerto Rican voters.

“But if you do need more – I’d suggest you watch that rally he had at Madison Square Garden – or listen to all three hours of his interview with Joe Rogan. Because most elections are about policy. This one is not. This is about sanity. And security. And democracy,” Kimmel said.

“You know, I saw a shirt the other day it said, “I support Trump because he pisses off the people who piss me off. And it’s funny. And I get it. Sometimes it feels like no one has a sense of humor anymore. But is that really all we want for America? Is to piss each other off? I don’t want that.”

