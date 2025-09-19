Furious Fans Boycotting Disney Over Jimmy Kimmel Suspension

I saw a group of parents mobilizing online today, telling other parents their kids can watch Bluey on YouTube instead of Disney, and pointing out places to buy DVDs online for them. I think there's momentum here. Via Fortune.com:

Disney is facing mounting boycott threats after its ABC network decided to indefinitely suspend “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” over comments the host, comedian Jimmy Kimmel, made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s recent assassination. Many claim ABC’s move is a violation of free speech, and is a disturbing precedent to censure commentary, especially from comedians, if some people find it upsetting.

“Just canceled my Disney+ account!” said one X user, who shared a screenshot of his account page that said the reason for ending his subscription was “for canceling Jimmy Kimmel’s show!” “Hit them where it hurts: the $$$” said another X user. Several threads on Reddit call for similar action.

[...] Social media erupted with calls to boycott Disney and ABC following Kimmel’s suspension. On platforms like X and Bluesky, hashtags such as #BoycottDisney and #BoycottABCNetwork gained traction. Political commentator “JoJoFromJerz” urged her one million followers to “Boycott everything associated with ABC and Disney.” Keith Edwards, a left-leaning political commentator, wrote on Threads: “Let’s do to Disney what we did to Target,” referencing the successful campaign against Target earlier this year. After Target rolled back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs in January, the retailer faced a sustained boycott that cost the company $12.4 billion in market value. Target’s stock dropped 27% in the first half of the year, with foot traffic declining 5.7% year-over-year.

Writer Wajahat Ali called for a “unified boycott” until Kimmel is reinstated, suggesting that Marvel films and sitcoms should also be targeted. “Corporations love money more than anything, & this will really harm them and force them to do the right thing,” Ali posted on X.

Free speech advocates have condemned the suspension as government censorship. The ACLU called the move “beyond McCarthyism,” warning of a “grave threat to our First Amendment freedoms.” Hollywood unions, including the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, criticized the action as an infringement on constitutional rights.

Democratic lawmakers warned that pulling Kimmel demonstrates government censorship in action, with FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez noting the administration’s use of government power to suppress lawful expression.

The suspension of Kimmel follows CBS’s earlier decision to cancel “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” at the end of this season, which the network attributed to financial reasons though critics questioned whether political considerations played a role. Trump has praised both decisions and urged NBC to cancel its remaining late-night shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, who he called “two total losers.”