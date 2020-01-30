Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Jimmy Kimmel Eye-Rolls At Trump's Whining Over Bolton

Shorter Trump (via Kimmel): "Everybody told me not to hire John Bolton, so I did, and he sucks!"
By Frances Langum

From Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Jimmy Kimmel reads Trump's idiotic tweets:

JIMMY KIMMEL: “Who would do this? Here’s a better question, who would be stupid enough to hire the person you just described? And, if it’s not true, why is it a national security issue. This is quite an argument. Everybody told me not to hire John Bolton, so I did, and he sucks. Trump is all worked up about John Bolton’s book in which he reportedly says the president personally told him he was holding up the aid to Ukraine in exchange for kudirt on the Biden family. The White House doesn’t want anyone to read this. They sent a threatening letter saying the book contains significant amounts of secure material. I don’t think the letter will work. The only way to keep John Bolton from talking now is really for Trump to have sex with him and pay him $130,000.

