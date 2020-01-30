Jimmy Kimmel Eye-Rolls At Trump's Whining Over Bolton

From Wednesday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Jimmy Kimmel reads Trump's idiotic tweets:

For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, “begged” me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying “Don’t do it, sir,” takes the job, mistakenly says “Libyan Model” on T.V., and.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

....many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2020

JIMMY KIMMEL: “Who would do this? Here’s a better question, who would be stupid enough to hire the person you just described? And, if it’s not true, why is it a national security issue. This is quite an argument. Everybody told me not to hire John Bolton, so I did, and he sucks. Trump is all worked up about John Bolton’s book in which he reportedly says the president personally told him he was holding up the aid to Ukraine in exchange for kudirt on the Biden family. The White House doesn’t want anyone to read this. They sent a threatening letter saying the book contains significant amounts of secure material. I don’t think the letter will work. The only way to keep John Bolton from talking now is really for Trump to have sex with him and pay him $130,000.