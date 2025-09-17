Kimmel Off Air ‘Indefinitely’ After Bogus MAGA Attack Over Kirk

The right-wing falsely accused Jimmy Kimmel of claiming MAGA killed Charlie Kirk. ABC validated the lie by kowtowing to the efforts to stamp out free speech.

Via The Washington Post:

A network spokesperson did not comment beyond saying that the show will be preempted “indefinitely.” The biggest owner of ABC-affiliated stations, Nexstar, said earlier Wednesday that Kimmel’s program would be replaced starting Wednesday night, linking the move to statements the late-night show host made about last week’s killing of Kirk. “Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, wrote in a statement. “Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue,” Alford added.

As The Daily Beast reported earlier on Wednesday, FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened to take away ABC’s broadcasting license with the false claim that Kimmel had “deliberately [misled] the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.”

But as The Daily Beast also noted, Kimmel did not claim the murderer was a MAGA conservative. Kimmel pointed out that the MAGA gang desperately tried to paint the murderer as non-MAGA. He said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

What Kimmel meant, which is obvious in the full context of his commentary, was that Trump and MAGA were not mourning Kirk’s death, but exploiting it, and pre-empting any blame for their side.

It’s the dictator’s playbook and ABC, the network that handed Trump $15 million because George Stephanopoulos said President Pussy Grabber had raped a woman instead of saying he had sexually assaulted her, has sold out our democracy yet again.

UPDATE: Naturally, President Malignant Narcissist couldn't let the story go by without grabbing the limelight... and demanding that more critical voices be silenced.