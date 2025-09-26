Sinclair Folds Like A Cheap MAGA Suit, Ends Preemption Of Jimmy Kimmel

Boycotts work. Following Disney's reinstatement of Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the Charlie Circle-Kirk by MAGA, now Sinclair Broadcast Group announced Friday it will allow “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to air on its ABC affiliates. As John Amato reported, Trump's attacks on the late-night comic backfired, sending his ratings through the roof. It's called the Streisand Effect.

CNN reports:

This means that Kimmel will be seen again in major cities like Washington, DC, and Seattle, as well as a few dozen other markets across the US.

Nexstar, the other major station group blacking out Kimmel, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on whether it will end the politically charged preemption.

Both Nexstar and Sinclair, which together own roughly 20 percent of ABC stations nationwide, have been accused of trying to curry favor with President Trump and TV station regulator Brendan Carr by keeping Kimmel off the air even after ABC reinstated the show nationally earlier this week.

Sinclair claimed in a statement on Friday that “our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence.”