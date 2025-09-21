Swalwell To Carr: 'Get A Lawyer And Save Your Records'

Rep Eric Swalwell lets FCC Chair Brandon Carr know that Jimmy Kimmel getting fired was just the beginning of Carr's problems.
By Chris capper LiebenthalSeptember 21, 2025

It was pretty easy to tell what was on Rep Eric Swalwell's mind the other day, besides his Jimmy Kimmel cap. In a no nonsense sort of way, he made it perfectly clear what his thoughts were:

So I want to make it clear, there's going to be a Democratic majority in just over a year and to the FCC chairperson and anyone involved in these dirty deals, get a lawyer and save your records because you're going to be in this room and you're going to be answering questions about the deals that you struck and who benefited and what the cost was to the American people because that happened.

Given the threats that Carr made and continues to make, Carr might be toast before Swalwell could get to him.

Personally, the part I savor is the fact that every single member of the Orange Crime Syndicate is so arrogant that they are being sloppy as hell and thinking they are untouchable. I so want to be there when reality does a gut check on them.

H/T Acyn

