Mike Johnson's Response: Election Integrity Only Valid For Republicans

Speaker Mike Johnson callously dismissed the thousands of votes already cast in Louisiana that will be nullified because of the redrawn maps as a nothing to see here moment for voters, even as they disenfranchise Democratic voters, claiming those votes are unconstitutional.

Whenever Republicans say the words "voter integrity," what they mean is disenfranchisement of all Democratic, minorities and disabled senior voters.

Jebus Johnson was asked about the hypocrisy in his state, using their voter integrity nonsense against them while Republicans try to pass the draconian Save Act.

REPORTER: ...thousands of ballots have been distributed or even cast in two of your primaries that Governor Landry now says will be discarded. Is that not an election integrity concern

If Johnson had a handlebar mustache, he would have been twirling it around between his fingers like Simon Legree when he responded.

JOHNSON: Listen, what the ultimate election integrity concern is to ensure that you don't have an election on an unconstitutional map, and when the highest court in the land says your map is unconstitutional, you cannot proceed, you can't have an election on a non-constitutional map...

Johnson then would have started cackling at the media.