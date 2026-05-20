MAGA Rep Loses His Cool And Accuses Rebel Republican Of 'Stumping With Nazis'

A Florida congressman went on Real America's Voice on Monday and unleashed a kitchen-sink attack on fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) — the latest GOP lawmaker to fall in line behind President Donald Trump's all-out campaign to oust the libertarian-leaning Kentuckian in Tuesday's primary.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL), appearing with host Eric Bolling, hurled allegations ranging from ties to Iran to sexual misconduct involving an ex-girlfriend — and didn't stop there.

"The fact that Massie is stumping over the past few days with open Nazis — these are not neo-Nazis, these are not Nazi-adjacent people — he's actually campaigning with Nazi podcasters, a guy who wore a swastika on a necklace around his neck," Fine said. "I don't think Republicans are going to go for that."

Fine's broadside fits a pattern the president has cultivated for months. Trump personally recruited Massie's challenger, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, in an Oval Office meeting last October. He's called Massie a "moron," a "Third Rate Congressman," and "the worst Congressman in the long and storied history of the Republican Party." And he's made clear that crossing him carries consequences.

When Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) campaigned for Massie over the weekend, Trump threatened to yank her endorsement, raging on Truth Social that "anybody who can be that dumb deserves a good Primary fight!"

The message has landed. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said plainly on CNN's "State of the Union" that "Donald Trump is going to try to get rid of anyone who is not helping him with his agenda."

Fine took the message and ran with it — amplifying allegations from Cynthia West, identified as Massie's ex-girlfriend, who claimed Massie had direct ties to Iranian interests. According to Massie, he gave West between $5,000 and $10,000 to help her move to Washington, D.C. She subsequently obtained — and then lost — a job in the office of Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) and filed a wrongful termination suit. Both Massie and Spartz deny any "hush money" payment.

"She's claiming that he misused his congressional power to get her a job, and that when they broke up — she claims they broke up because he was asking her to do creepy sex stuff — he punished her by getting that job taken away," Fine said. "That is not okay."

Fine also tied Massie to a fundraiser allegedly hosted by an Iranian-linked Biden donor, claiming the congressman "is getting massive support from pro-Muslim terror groups, from pro-Iranian groups."

He closed with a pure declaration of party fealty.

"Thomas Massie can be endorsed by Ro Khanna and the New York Times and Code Pink and every liberal group out there — and I think that actually turns Republicans off," Fine said. "No one has done more to hurt President Trump's agenda on the Republican side than Thomas Massie."

Massie has only a handful of Republican allies left, among them Sen. Rand Paul, Spartz, and Boebert. Ad spending in the race has topped $32 million. Voters decide Tuesday.