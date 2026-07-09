Judge Orders E. Jean Carroll’s $5 Million Trump Judgment Released

A federal judge has ordered the release of the $5 million judgment E. Jean Carroll won in her suit against Donald Trump after a jury found he had both sexually assaulted her and defamed her by claiming she had lied about it.

Carroll had immediately asked a federal judge to order Trump to pay her after even the MAGA Supreme Court rejected his appeal, The New York Times reported. Trump’s lawyers have indicated they will appeal that ruling, albeit with some laughably pathetic excuses for not paying. So stay tuned on that front!

Trump’s lawyers have already requested a rehearing from the Supreme Court, according to The Times. While they were at it, they also asked SCOTUS to take up Carroll’s $83.3 million second defamation verdict against Trump, a guy who has boasted about sexually assaulting women.

The Times called it “rare but not unheard-of” for the Supreme Court to grant such a rehearing request. But clearly, Trump and his henchmen are first and foremost looking to delay. The court is now in summer session and will not convene again until September, when they will start to consider cases for the new term, which officially begins on the first Monday in October, The Times noted. “As a result, they may not consider Mr. Trump’s new request for months.”

Carroll may never collect a dime from Felon 47. But I am feeling somewhat hopeful about the $5 million. In any event, props to her for not giving up. I hope she never does.