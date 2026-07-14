E. Jean Carroll Got Her Millions For Trump’s Sexual Assault

Donald Trump finally paid one of his bills!

Trump did his best to avoid coughing up the $5.6 million after being found to have sexually assaulted and defamed E. Jean Carroll. But President P***y Grabber exhausted all his appeals.

As I've previously reported, a judge ordered the money released from escrow last week after even the Trump bootlickers on the U.S. Supreme Court denied his appeal. The funds were also released to Carroll last week, according to The New York Times.

The guy who has boasted about grabbing women by the p***y is also known for stiffing his workers and creditors. In this case, Trump’s appeals and stalling cost him significant money. The Hill notes that the original award was $5 million but grew by about 11 percent because of court-appointed interest.

Trump still owes Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her after she went public with her claim of sexual assault. That award was stayed while Trump considers appealing that verdict to the Supreme Court.

Carroll vowed to use the money for “something Donald Trump hates” three days after a jury awarded her the $83.3 million, as per ABC News. "If it'll cause him pain for me to give money to certain things, that's my intent," she said on Good Morning America, “suggesting she would create a ‘fund for the women who have been sexually assaulted by Donald Trump.’"