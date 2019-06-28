Samantha Bee Pillories Media For Soft Coverage Of Trump Rape Accusations

Samantha Bee is pissed right now, and who can blame her? It seems like she's the only one besides Lawrence O'Donnell making a big deal about the fact that writer E. Jean Carroll has come forward with the twenty-second allegation of sexual assault against the Pussy-Grabber-In-Chief. None of the big national papers, not one, had the story on their front pages on the day the story broke. It was such a gross oversight, such journalistic negligence that The New York Times had to issue an explanation of sorts for its cowardice. Dean Baquet, Executive Editor of the NYT said, “We were overly cautious.”

Mr. Baquet said he had concluded that it should have been presented more prominently, with a headline on The Times’s home page.

[...]

The fact that a well-known person was making a very public allegation against a sitting president “should’ve compelled us to play it bigger.”

YA THINK?

Bee was on a TEAR. This story was downplayed in both the print media and on TV. Here are just some of the highlights of Samantha Bee ripping the entire journalistic world (and Trump) a new @sshole.

- If I had a dollar for every person Trump allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted, I would be doing better than any of his businesses. - If Trump says something isn't, it definitely IS. If he ever says, he's 100 percent 7,000 racist millipedes in a human suit, grab a can of Raid. - It's still not getting the wall-to-wall coverage that say, Fire and Fury did, which is ridiculous, because just his response alone should be headline news for DAYS. He denied the accusations by saying, "She's not my type." Don't say you have a rape type! You weren't HER type, either, which is the whole f*ckin problem! - Every woman has heard some version of "She's not hot enough for me to rape," and that is how we know he's probably a rapist. -Noted TV Dum-Dum Meghan McCain took a much-needed break from being Judaism's self-appointed spokesperson in order to say that maybe Carroll is lying...

- I'm sorry that the media is tired of talking about how the president did sexual assault a bunch, but imagine how tired women are of having a sexual assaulter for president. - I'm not singling anyone out, but when you let him off with softball questions about where he's gonna build his library, without once mentioning his many accusers, you are dropping the ball, Chuck Todd! - It MATTERS. It will never STOP MATTERING. You wouldn't interview Jeffrey Dahmer and only ask him about spice blends. If you're not gonna hold Trump accountable, you are not a journalist. Go do Sunday morning segments about f*ckin lasagna, otherwise, do your job, PLEASE.

We are so glad at least Samantha Bee is around to do HER job. She does it so well.