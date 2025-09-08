$83 Million Judgment Against Adjudicated Rapist Upheld

Ketchup must be flying into the walls at the White House right now after a federal appeals court on Monday upheld the $83.3 million jury award against Donald J. Trump for defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll in 2019, after she accused him of rape in a Manhattan department store — an attack for which he was separately found liable for sexual abuse. The president of the United States is still an adjudicated rapist and owes E. Jean Carroll $83,000,000. And this is aside from whatever role Trump might have played in Epstein-Gate. The decision was unanimous.

The New York Times reports:

The court also rejected Mr. Trump’s argument that the Supreme Court’s decision last year affording presidential immunity for official acts barred a finding of liability in Ms. Carroll’s lawsuit.

The unsigned ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan was unanimous.

The president had assailed Ms. Carroll after she accused him of the assault, continuing his verbal attacks on her on social media, at news conferences and even during the trial, during which Ms. Carroll’s lawyers had urged the jury to impose a large award in order to stop him.

A large portion of the verdict — $65 million — consisted of punitive damages after the jury found Mr. Trump had acted with malice.