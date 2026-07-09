Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Pet Shop Boys perform, Opportunities. I wonder how much money Hair Füror's Crime Syndicate made shorting the market this time?

Ian Welsh explains the "simple calculus of the US trying to open the Strait." Hair Füror and calculus?

I Fucking Love Australia also eff'ing loves Greenland.

Hullabaloo presents a Requiem For A Superpower.

Platypus Economics explains the hidden pattern in gas prices (and how to beat it).

Bonus Track: OK Star Wars and Space Nerds, we found the answer to the eternal question, "What would a rainbow on the fictional, two-sun planet Tatooine look like?"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).