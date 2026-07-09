Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I Ran, You Ran, We All Ran
By TengrainJuly 9, 2026

Above, Pet Shop Boys perform, Opportunities. I wonder how much money Hair Füror's Crime Syndicate made shorting the market this time?

Ian Welsh explains the "simple calculus of the US trying to open the Strait." Hair Füror and calculus?

I Fucking Love Australia also eff'ing loves Greenland.

Hullabaloo presents a Requiem For A Superpower.

Platypus Economics explains the hidden pattern in gas prices (and how to beat it).

Bonus Track: OK Star Wars and Space Nerds, we found the answer to the eternal question, "What would a rainbow on the fictional, two-sun planet Tatooine look like?"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon