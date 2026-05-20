Primary Results: Massie Loses And More

Let's just start by saying that it isn't so much that Trump won in Kentucky as it is that AIPAC and Miriam Adelson won there. They pumped millions into Thomas Massie's race in order to install a friendly warmonger type. It wasn't Trump. It was their millions buying an Iran-war friendly type there. Don't be fooled by all the hype.

In other Kentucky results, Andy Barr won the Republican nomination to compete for Mitch McConnell's seat. On the Democratic side, Charles Booker defeated Amy McGrath to face Barr in the general election.

Moving to Alabama, Doug Jones won the Democratic primary for Governor, where he will face off with Florida resident Tommy Tuberville.

In Pennsylvania, three Democrats endorsed by Josh Shapiro won their primaries and will advance to the general.

In Georgia, Rep. Buddy Carter has conceded his bid for the Senate, leaving Mike Collins and former college football coach Derek Dooley in a runoff. Meanwhile, Jon Ossoff has been building his war chest and was unopposed for the Democratic nomination. In the Governor's primary, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Democratic nomination handily, while Brad Raffensperger lost his primary bid by a lot, thanks to the revenge parade put on by Trump. Billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Governor Burt Jones are headed to a runoff. Rick Jackson made his billions profiting from our healthcare systems, by the way.

The Georgia Supreme Court seats went to the incumbents, despite Democrats backing challengers. Incumbent Sarah Warren has won her race against Jen Jordan by an estimated 19 points. The other race between incumbent Charles Bethel and challenger Miracle Rankin was closer, with Bethel projected to win by less than 3 points.

One final thought: