'What Is Going On?' How JD Vance's Shamrock Socks Got Under Trump's Skin

Vice President JD Vance has a fashion confession — and it involves a pair of shamrock socks, the Irish prime minister, and a very unamused Donald Trump.

Speaking in Kansas City on Monday, Vance regaled the crowd with a cautionary tale about dressing for the boss after complimenting Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins on his blazer.

"If you wore that blazer into the Oval Office, the President of the United States would take special note of you," Vance said. "I will tell you that the President, he will note if you're wearing anything other than a solid navy blue jacket."

Then came the story.

Last St. Patrick's Day, Vance hosted Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the Naval Observatory before heading to the Oval Office for a meeting in front of roughly 100 TV cameras. The vice president decided to mark the occasion with a festive flourish.

"I decided to wear my shamrock socks to welcome the Irish Prime Minister," Vance recalled. "We're sitting down in front of God, and everybody, and probably 100 TV cameras on a live press conference, and the President starts his remarks, and then he looks over and says, 'What is going on with those socks?'"

The lesson, Vance told the Kansas City crowd: "Dress conservatively around the President of the United States."

It's far from the first time Trump's sartorial preferences have made headlines — and he's been more than willing to enforce them, on allies and adversaries alike.

The Florsheim crusade

In March, Trump confirmed reports that he's been handing out dress shoes to Cabinet members, lawmakers, and White House advisers — specifically, Florsheim leather oxfords.

"When they tell me they have a problem, I say, 'Let me get you a pair of shoes,'" Trump said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show," confirming Wall Street Journal reporting that he'd "fallen in love" with the $145 oxfords. "What I do is, as somebody that for many, many years that has walked around in shoes that were no good and would not be that comfortable — so I have fun with it."

The president made his standards clear: "I don't want my Cabinet members wearing sneakers."

The Zelensky ambush

The most explosive dress code drama came in February 2025, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walked into the Oval Office in his trademark military-style attire — a symbol of solidarity with troops fighting Russia's invasion.

Trump opened with a jab, greeting Zelensky with a crack about being "dressed up today." Real America's Voice correspondent Brian Glenn grilled the wartime leader over his refusal to wear a suit. Republicans piled on.

Trump later softened, telling Zelensky, "I do like your clothing. I think he's dressed beautifully."

The Musk exception

The Zelensky pile-on prompted Fox News' Peter Doocy to corner Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt at the podium with an obvious question: "What is the White House dress code?"

Doocy pointed out that Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk "never wears a suit" — often appearing in the Oval in a T-shirt and ball cap. Leavitt defended Musk, claiming he had worn one to Trump's joint address and "looked great."

'Dress like a woman'

Trump's fashion edicts date back to his first term, when Axios reported that he wanted women staffers to "dress like women" and men to wear solid colors, with neat grooming and "good physical demeanor." The hashtag #DressLikeAWoman exploded on social media, with women posting photos of themselves in pants.

For Vance, the takeaway from his shamrock socks moment was simple — and clearly memorized. Navy blue jacket. Solid colors. No funny business on the feet.