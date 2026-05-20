J6 Police Officers Sue To Block Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund

Now that Donald Trump-corruption partner Todd Blanche has established President Felon’s nearly $1.8 billion “IRS settlement” slush fund, and quietly added a lifetime “cheat on your taxes permit” for him and his family, two of the Washington D.C. police officers who defended the Capitol from the Trump-led insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, have sued to block it.

The scathing lawsuit has been filed in federal court by Harry Dunn, formerly a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and Daniel Hodges, a current officer of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department.

The suit accuses Trump, Blanche, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of violating the constitutional prohibition against federal funds being spent to pay for insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. The police officers also allege that the slush fund is illegal. The complaint accuses the Trump-corruption trio of trying to use $2 billion not “in the interest of the United States” but as “a misappropriation of taxpayer funds orchestrated by the President to reward his allies and the rioters who committed violence in his name.”

Under questioning before the Senate, Blanche refused to say that violent insurrectionists would be ineligible for money from what the Trump-corruption team has given the Orwellian title of “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

The officers’ suit also alleges that Trump’s slush fund endangers the officers’ lives (again). It notes that Dunn and Hodges “already face credible threats of death and violence on regular basis” and, “By its very existence, the Fund encourages those who enacted violence in the President’s name to continue to do so.” The fund is also set up to “directly finance the violent operations of rioters, paramilitaries, and their supporters who threatened Plaintiffs’ lives that day, and continue to do so.”

The attorney general’s office would appoint the five members of the fund’s “oversight” board, but “Trump would have the ultimate power, being allowed to fire them at any time,” CNN noted.

When asked directly by Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley if Jan. 6 insurrectionists should get compensation after being convicted of violent acts, CNN reported that Blanche replied, “My feelings don’t matter, senator.”

Which is probably true. The only ones whose feelings matter to Blanche belong to his (presumably) favorite p***y grabber and puppet master.