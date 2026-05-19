The Treasury Department's chief legal officer stepped down on Monday, only hours after the Trump administration unveiled a $1.776 billion fund intended to reimburse individuals who say the previous administration unjustly targeted them. Brian Morrissey, who had also served in Trump's first term, left the general counsel position just seven months after being confirmed by the Senate, The New York Times reported.

Morrissey's exit occurred on the same day the Justice Department officially launched the fund, which will draw from an existing pool of money — one that can be used to pay out settlements without requiring congressional sign-off — to compensate individuals who claim that politically driven investigations or prosecutions targeted them. This grifty move has been rightfully described as a slush fund. Among those who can claim to have been targeted by the Biden administration are the individuals who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The Times reports that Morrissey did not respond to requests for comment. A Treasury spokesman said, “Mr. Morrissey has served the United States Treasury with both honor and integrity. We wish him all the best in his next endeavors.” Morrissey said in his resignation letter that he was grateful to have worked for Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, two people familiar with the letter told the outlet.

Morrissey's resignation is connected to a settlement stemming from Trump's lawsuit against the IRS over the unauthorized disclosure of his tax records during his first term. The IRS falls under the Treasury Department's oversight. According to the agreement made public Monday, the Treasury Department will transfer approximately $1.776 billion into an account managed by a panel chosen by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Two of Trump's sons sued the IRS with their father. The Trumps are openly robbing hard-working taxpayers, and although Morrissey didn't comment on his reasons for resigning, the timing is glaringly obvious. Trump alleged that the I.R.S. didn't do enough to prevent the unauthorized disclosure of his tax information during his first term, even though he vowed to release his tax returns as a candidate starting in 2016. On Monday, Trump dropped the suit under scrutiny from a judge who questioned whether the president could legally sue a government agency he controls.

There is no bottom with Donald J. Trump.