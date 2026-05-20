Van Hollen To Todd Blanche: You're Acting Like The President's Personal Attorney

In a long contentious cross-examination Sen. Van Hollen would not let acting attorney general Todd Blanche lie, obfuscate and deny his previous answers regarding the anti-weaponization fund slush fund as well as Blanche's role within it.

The Senate is trying to put actual adults in charge of the slush fund so that payouts will not go to Trump, his family friends, as well as financing his personal militia.

Blanche refused to believe during the hearing (We know he's lying) criminals already convicted for other crimes after being part of the January 6 insurrection, were counting on getting these funds before the fund was created.

VANHOLLEN: Attorney general an affidavit from the Hernando County Florida Sheriff's Office and I want you to listen carefully to what this police officer said about this criminal, criminal named Andrew pardoned by the president. Now being charged for child molestation. He says Andrew also told that since he was pardoned for storming the Capitol on January 6 2021 and he was being awarded $10 million as a result of being a January 6er, Andrew did tell that he would be putting him in his will -- referring to one of the victims of his molestation. He would be putting him in his will to take any money he had left over. This tactic was believed to be used to keep from exposing what Andrew had done to him. Signed under penalty of perjury by someone in the sheriff's office and you're telling me you don't know about all these people who have been signaled by the president United States and others they're gonna get payments BLANCHE: I think that that's what you just read is disgusting I'm very horrible that that happened but what that's not what I said what I mean you can you can say you're telling me and then make up something that I'm not saying or you can let me speak. VANHOLLEN: Reading from the statement here. I got a transcript of what we exchanged earlier and you essentially said well I'm you're obviously lying in your questioning because there's no way this person committed to that because the slush fund of which you called it did not exist. Just as you suggest BLANCHE: Right and and and I and it's true that even the affidavit that you just read said that he would be awarded this criminal suggested he'd be awarded 10 million dollars.. VANHOLLEN: Now you're playing absolute word games .. BLANCHE: I'm not playing word games! Words matter, words matter, so if you're gonna quote me, quote me accurately. Mr. Chairman I'd like to put in the record January 6 rioter pardoned by Trump was sentenced to life in prison for child abuse. Pardoned Capitol Hill rioter tried to bribe child sex victim with promise of January 6 payout. Attorney General you can't tell us today that this individual would not be eligible for a payout from this fund I find that obscene.

As the Senator's time was wrapping up, he took a shot at Blanche as being Trump's former attorney who moved to create the slush fund. He demanded an independent judge to preside over the funds and Blanche got on his high horse and became very pissy.

"You moved to create this fund," Van Hollen said. "I didn't move, I did not move," Blanche replied.

BLANCHE: What does that mean, an independent authority. VANHOLLEN: It means not somebody who's getting to pick five of the members who was the president's former personal attorney! That would be somebody who would be independent. BLANCHE: I'm the Acting Attorney General, okay. The thought that I used to be president Trump's lawyer is just a fact, but I'm the acting attorney general so don't say the president's former personal lawyer will do something. The acting attorney general will do so. VANHOLLEN:Mr. Attorney general, you are acting today like the president's personal attorney and that's the whole problem. You've got his whole banner of his face hanging over the Department of Justice and you and everybody else walks under it and you are acting like you're his current personal attorney. Mr. Chairman, I have no further questions

The idea of this fund has been created is repulsive.

The idea that Todd Blanche will be put in charge of it is equally repugnant.

Blanche Dubois' entire mission as the acting Atty. Gen. is to fulfill Trump's wishes, to exact vengeance on his political enemies and rivals, be able to grift as much money as he can from the White House and set up a $1.7 billion slush fund to use to pay people off and create his own personal militia.

Like Jebus Johnson, Blanche Dubois is not only up to the task, he's reveling in it.