It's Still A BFD When The DoJ Tries To Fix A Grand Jury Case

Federal prosecutors in Chicago just dismissed all charges against the four remaining members of the so-called "Broadview Six," a group of protesters who were arrested outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview last fall. Via CBS News:

Defense attorneys said prosecutors were forced to drop the case because of "significant errors" in the grand jury process.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros said during a Thursday afternoon hearing that the decision to dismiss charges was due to improper handling of the grand jury proceedings by the lead prosecutor in the case. A rare federal trial for misdemeanor charges that had been scheduled to begin next week was canceled, after prosecutors agreed to dismiss the charges with out prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.

Boutros announced the decision to dismiss the remaining charges in court following a closed-door meeting over redacted grand jury transcripts. He told U.S. District Judge April Perry he was unaware until recently of the alleged misconduct, including a prosecutor meeting with a grand juror outside proceedings and other jurors who disagreed with the case being dismissed and prevented from participating. Boutros did not dispute the allegations, saying the conduct was upsetting and the reason the case was being dismissed.

Sure he was unaware. Boutros being a MAGA appointment wanting to please his master had nothing to do with it!

This will not be the last we'll hear about this corrupt clusterfuck.

Some notes now that I’ve seen the transcript of the hearing, thanks to @lizdye.bsky.social . First: the government dismissed the felony count in an effort to convince the judge not to make them produce full transcripts, knowing they showed serious misconduct. — Popehat Likes The Triangles (@kenwhite.bsky.social) 2026-05-22T00:19:35.062Z

Our Department of Injustice at work Wonderfully summarized by Josh Marshall Beyond ironic that this is occurring at the same time that Trump wants compensation for people ALREADY CONVICTED BY JUDGES AND JURIES. — Neil Suits (@neilsuits.bsky.social) 2026-05-22T01:03:36.080Z

How the case of the "Broadview Six" ends: With jaw-dropping revelations — days before trial — that could haunt the Chicago U.S. Attorney’s office for years. My UPDATED @chicago.suntimes.com story on the permanent dismissal of their criminal charges: chicago.suntimes.com/immigration/... — Jon Seidel (@jonseidel.bsky.social) 2026-05-22T01:36:51.749Z