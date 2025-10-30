DOJ Indicts Democratic Congressional Candidate For Protesting ICE Facility

Fox's Laura Ingraham was celebrating Trump's ICE thugs' assault on Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh who was thrown to the ground while protesting outside of an ICE facility in Broadview, IL last month.

Now Trump's lawless DOJ has maliciously indicted her:

A special federal grand jury has indicted Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh alongside other protesters who allegedly blocked vehicles outside of a federal immigration facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The indictment, which was filed Oct. 23, alleges that Abughazaleh "physically hindered and impeded” an agent who was "forced to drive at an extremely slow rate of speed to avoid injuring any of the conspirators.” Abughazaleh was charged alongside five other people, including two other political candidates.

She faces one count of conspiracy along with one charge alleging that she “forcibly impeded, intimidated, and interfered” with an officer.

[...]

“This is a political prosecution that tries to turn dissent and First Amendment opposition to the Trump administration’s cruel policies into a conspiracy,” defense attorney Josh Herman told NBC News in an email. “Kat has steadfastly opposed those policies and she will fight these charges with the same principled determination.”

"I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice. This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win,” Abughazaleh wrote in a social media post.