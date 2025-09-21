Ingraham Applauds ICE Assault On Democratic Candidate

Hey, ABC/Disney, this is worse than anything Jimmy Kimmel said.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 21, 2025

In case you still believe right-wing accusations about left-wing rhetoric is anything but an excuse to further target the left…

Fox News host Laura Ingraham played footage of an ICE officer throwing Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh to the ground during a protest. As you can see in the videos below, Abughazaleh was no threat to anyone. But she was literally thrown to the ground from a standing position. She could have been seriously hurt.

Ingraham’s response? “Good work.”

As a reminder, right-wing outrage and Kimmel’s firing was the result of his true, non-violent statement that MAGA world was “trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.” He was talking about the exploitation of Kirk’s death, not accusing the alleged shooter of being MAGA.

None other than “Kill the mentally ill” Brian Kilmeade, another Fox News host, lectured Kimmel on the air and called his firing “accountability.”

No matter how much the right-wing rants or Donald Trump's DOJ tries to cancel the facts, the reality is that “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

Ingraham, Kilmeade, et al. are good examples of how it gets stoked.

ICE continues to assault us.

We are peacefully protesting. They are kidnapping and hurting us.

Kat Abughazaleh (@katmabu.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T12:01:26.740Z

Ingraham: A Democrat congressional candidate was thrown to the ground by an ICE agent. Good work

Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-09-19T23:26:03.392Z

