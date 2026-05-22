Vance Is Unclear On The Concept Of 'No Kings'

J. Divan Vance is a few fries short of a Happy Meal and likes to remind people of that every chance he gets. On Tuesday, in what I'm sure he thought was a clever Gotcha moment, he made this observation about the No Kings movement:

They are very, very insistent that we not have kings. And then King Charles comes to the congressional chamber, and these guys break out in rapturous applause. So maybe they don't care so much about kings as they pretend that they do. Maybe they just don't like the agenda that we're implementing, that's actually making American workers and American families safe and prosperous again.

Maybe Vance doesn't realize that Charles is the King of England, and that America doesn't have kings, even wannabe ones like his Fearless Leader, President Pedo.

Maybe, despite election after election, all across the country, Vance hasn't picked up on the message that fascism isn't a good selling point.

Or, maybe, just maybe, given his comment about families being safe and prosperous, Vance might be just stark raving mad. When people can't afford the gas to drive to the grocery store to buy the food they also can't afford, that is not being prosperous. When lunatics can get a gun to do a mass shooting easier than they can get a ballot to vote, people aren't safe.

Again, can't we get Vance to take a cognitive exam along with Pedo King? Maybe the whole lot of them, then we get to do the 25th Amendment on everyone at the same time!