Whoa! JD Vance Just Told A Whopper Of A Lie About Left Wing Crime Stats

They've weaponized Charlie Kirk's death because he's worth more to them dead than alive.
By Conover KennardSeptember 16, 2025

It's frightening what's happening with Republicans following the school shooting death of Charlie Kirk. Without any evidence, Republicans are blaming Democrats for suspect Tyler Robinson's alleged actions in Kirk's murder. But the 10,000 rioters who entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6th to attempt to overturn a free and fair election, and the 1,500 people pardoned by Donald J. Trump for their roles in the attack, get a pass. Pay attention to what they're doing. Don't look away.

Even though statistics from multiple organizations show that right-wing extremists have perpetrated the majority of politically motivated attacks and murders in the United States in recent years, Vice President JD Vance said the opposite is true on the Charlie fucking Kirk show. In short, he's a lying little couch-sniffing weasel.

"And while our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left," he falsely said.

He wasn't done. “People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence," he falsely said. "This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth.”

Vance: “People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth.”

Wrong, Maybelline Man:

False.

Via ADL:

All the extremist-related murders in 2024 were committed by right-wing extremists of various kinds, with eight of the 13 killings involving white supremacists and the remaining five having connections to far-right anti-government extremists. This is the third year in a row that right-wing extremists have been connected to all identified extremist-related killings. This trend has also been interrupted by the New Orleans attack.

Two of the deadly incidents from 2024 involved adherents of the anti-government sovereign citizen movement, including the deliberate murder of a police officer in Dallas. This report includes a special section that explores deadly violence connected to the sovereign citizen movement, including the murder of a number of law enforcement officers.

Just ask Grok:

As I said, don't look away. This tweet is from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed a law protecting free speech on college campuses in 2019.

Don't look away. They know Republicans are set to take a shellacking in the midterms, so they'll grab all the power they can to make sure that doesn't happen.

