Republicans Rain Down Terror On Critics Of Charlie Kirk

Republicans are dealing with the shooting of Charlie Kirk not in a manner of fostering unity within the country, but with threats of violence, retribution, loss of work, being expelled from college, doxing and much worse.

JD Vance hosted Kirk's show today and demanded you turn in your co-worker for being uncivil to Charlie.

VANCE: Civil society, Charlie understood this well, is not just something that flows from the government. It flows from each and every one of us. It flows from all of us. So when you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out in hell. Call their employer. We don't believe in political violence, but we do believe in civility.

Rat on your friends, family and co-workers! Threats like this coming from a VP carries weight. Ordinary people are losing their jobs because of these vendettas.

Trump is the most uncivil person to ever hold public office so how did "civility" become part of the conversation?

Trump claims the DOJ is already investigating left-leaning people, including George Soros, whom he views as his political enemies. At the same time he whitewashes right-wing violence against the left, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

Karen Attiah was fired from Jeff Bezos' Washington Post for linking a divisive Charlie Kirk quote in her op-ed.

This is outrageous.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas applauded the expulsion of a Texas Tech student for expressing her freedom of speech about Kirk's death.

Here's Attorney General Pam Bondi wanting to punish employees for voicing an opinion.

Bondi: If you want to go and print posters with Charlie's picture for a vigil, you have to let them do that. We can prosecute you for that. We have right now our civil rights unit looking at that. pic.twitter.com/GugF4PsGwZ — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2025

Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo writes:

On X over the last few days, countless numbers of high-profile right-wing accounts’ feeds are made up almost entirely of screen grabs of random people’s reactions to Kirk’s murder and demands that they be fired from their jobs. In many cases the demands are heeded and then that fact is triumphantly posted as well. Needless to say, when people do this they’re not only trying to get these individuals fired but are also unleashing a wave of harassment, doxxing and possibly worse. It’s all intentional. Sometimes the reactions they’re highlighting are legitimately gross, even awful. More often they’re just rude or unkind. And in many cases they’re simply not sufficiently reverent or respectful. I’ve seen a number of cases where it’s simply saying explicitly that the killing was wrong but also all the very real reasons why Kirk’s role in our public life was bad, malignant, destructive, etc. It runs the gamut. Many of these cases involve people none of us have heard of. They’re school teachers, college administrators at colleges or universities you’re only dimly aware of, assistant bank managers — people in ordinary walks of life with a few dozens or hundreds of followers at most. In addition to being a perverse kind of sport, perhaps a kind of maleficent blood sacrifice, the right is clearly trying to impose a new standard of public decorum so that everyone will be on notice about anything and everything they say about any high profile chieftain of the MAGA movement. They are also, perversely, contaminating and discrediting ordinary respect for the dead, respect for a period of mourning, the simple impulse to say nothing even about discreditable people when their friends and loved ones are grieving. Through a degenerate alchemy they’re transmuting it in a form of obedience.

It's sick.

Is America supposed to celebrate a man who signed on to the crazy trans-human conspiracies he claims will turn you into machines dominated by corporations?

"The transgender movement matters even more than bio-medical fascism," Kirk said."Because the transgender movement is an introductory phase to get you to strip yourself of your humanity to mesh with machines.""It's called trans-humanism," Kirk decried. "This is why they're so insistent on this transgender thing, because if you stop being a man, then maybe you can stop being a human being."

Check our C&L archives since we've covered many of his insults, hatred and racism since Trump walked down that ramp in 2015.

As Marshall remarked, private companies have more leeway to fire workers, however not bowing down to Kirk's effigy is not one of them.

Having A U.S. president and the Republican-led Congress lead a rampage against any comment they deem unflattering to Charlie Kirk is fascism at its core.

Trump broke all bonds of comity with the two political parties with moronic nicknames, juvenile taunting and threats, but the right wing echo chamber lies, saying Democrats are the ones misusing their First Amendment rights.

Now Republicans are using Kirk's death to publicly mobilize violence against Democrats and anyone not swearing allegiance to Trump and the white Christian nationalist movement.

Some personal news: I've been fired from the Washington Post in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting. Thread incoming. substack.com/@karenattiah... — Karen Attiah (@karenattiah.bsky.social) 2025-09-15T11:07:10.888Z

This is what happened to the person who was mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Texas Tech.



FAFO https://t.co/eaFMdWKsIS pic.twitter.com/q6z0X2tLLQ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2025