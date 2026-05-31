Bartiromo Wants To Destroy Social Security To Pay For Forever Wars

North Korean propagandist -- I mean Fox News host -- Maria Bartiromo spewed the most vicious anti-American hatred towards the working class in this country when she claimed Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security were destroying the country and Trump needs to fix it.

MAGA Queen interviewed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and he came on and did his usual court jester type loyalty dance

in an effort to lie about the economy.

He's fine with destroying and or privatizing the social safety nets for 99% of the country.

"All right, the president and yourself have been, had such courage in terms of doing things that past presidents, past treasury secretaries would not do," Queen Maria said. "I mean, it's countless and because, I mean, if we're continuing to spend all this money on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, we won't have any money left to spend on anything else, right?"

Why does this woman hate the people in the country outside of the multimillionaire class? Trump is not courageous, he's unhinged from reality. He focuses more on windmills, reflecting pools and ballrooms than he does gas prices.

The economy is so bad that Bessent said there are too many problems they are facing now to look at destroying our social safety nets.

"Again, we've got to work on the here and now," Bessent replied. Maybe he should add the here and now wars to the balance sheet before he takes aim at people's Social Security and health care benefits.

Bessent then spewed some ridiculous numbers trying to claim the Biden administration left the country in tatters which is a LIE. The US economy was humming and the stock markets were percolating before Trump began destroy it by starting with his illegal and idiotic tariffs that he's still obsessing over. They all suffer from Biden Derangement Syndrome (BDS) in this administration.

Queen Maria refused to be stopped on to trying to undermine the over 100 million Americans who rely upon Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, SNAP and other safety net programs.

QUEEN MARIA: And because, I mean, if we're continuing to spend all this money on Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, we won't have any money left to spend on anything else, right?

PSSSST. Did anyone mention the $1.5 TRILLION budget? No?

BESSENT: Again, we've got to work on the here and now. I always call it crawl, walk, run, that we came in, that we were crawling, now we're getting upright and starting to walk. And I think once we solve this, we can think about running.

I will mock MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo using Dan Aykroyd's famous putdown of Jane Curtin during their "Point/Counterpoint" debates on Saturday Night Live.

"Maria, you ignorant slut!" The federal government doesn't give Americans Social Security and Medicare benefits out of the general account because its funded by our payroll taxes. It's not our fault Reagan borrowed trillions from the Medicare and Social Security funds for tax cuts.

Trump's tax cuts to pay for your salary and others like you are much more wealthy are strangling the federal budget. You tax cuts have taken the food out of thousands of mouths that are hungry, mostly children. And that's before we get to the wars and the absurd amounts allocated to the Department of Defense to invade countries like Venezuela, Iran, and yes, probably Cuba too. He's murdered around 200 people offshore in boats claiming they are possibly drug smugglers. That's a costly venture, Maria.

MAGA Queen Bartiromo has the audacity to claim Trump has been courageous in his second term. The man has been foolish, reckless, deluded, and unhinged. He has caused skyrocketing inflation causing many Americans to struggle to survive, while simultaneously tossing people off their health insurance. All for more tax cuts for the rich. Don't let them fool you into thinking it's a "Working Families Tax Cut."

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