Trump’s DOJ Just Handed Him A ‘Cheat On Your Taxes Forever’ Permit

As if the $1.776 billion slush fund was not a big enough smash and grab of taxpayer dollars by the Trump Department of Justice to Donald Trump, it turns out that Trump Puppet and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche all but asked Trump and his family to cheat on their taxes from now until forever.

Not surprisingly, Blanche “quietly added” and signed the provision, according to The Guardian. It reported that the addendum “says the government is ‘forever barred’ and ‘precluded’ from examining the tax returns of Trump, his family, company and ‘related companies.”

Trump’s Cheating Permit appears to be retroactive. “The agreement applies to anything filed before the agreement was reached,” according to The Guardian. Meaning before the corrupt “settlement” of Trump’s corrupt lawsuit against the IRS.

What kind of attorney general does such a thing? Especially since Blanche, who served as Trump’s criminal attorney before being rewarded with a hundred grand of taxpayer money at the DOJ, surely knows just how big a crook Felon Donald Trump is. I can't begin to know what went through Blanche's mind to justify this colossal level of corruption on top of another colossal level of corruption. One thing is certain, though: It had nothing to do with the public good.

The New York Times reported that the provision may well be illegal. But it was not at all clear what mechanism exists to undo it.