MAGA Mike Johnson's Joe Kent Response Is Peak Spinelessness

During a presser, Mike Johnson attacked Joe Kent's resignation, who held a top national intelligence position in the Trump administration, second only to DNI chief Tulsi Gabbard, claiming he didn't have the correct information on Iran after he resigned in protest.

Jebus Johnson is jumping through hoops with his lies, trying to convince the American people that Iran was about to strike the United States and cause mass casualties.

JOHNSON: I'm on the Gang of Eight. I got all the briefings, we all understood there was clearly an imminent threat that Iran was very close to the enrichment of nuclear capability, and they were building missiles at a pace that no one in the region could keep up with. They were far outpacing our allies and friends and us in our defense capability because we had personnel installations, members of the armed services, and civilians in the region. Iran was building up ballistic missiles at such a rapid pace, and we knew that their plan was to fire them upon Americans. The Commander-in-Chief and his administration had a very difficult decision to make. I don't know where Joe Kent is getting this information but he wasn't in those briefings clearly because the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War and everyone, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Kane, they had exquisite intelligence and we understood that this was a serious moment for us. Had the President waited, I am personally convinced that we would have mass casualties of Americans, service members and others, and our installations would have been dramatically damaged, and so we had to, the President felt that he had to strike first to prevent those mass casualties. That's the summary, I can't tell you the classified part, but that's the summary that's made public and it's accurate.

Iran causing imminent US "mass casualties" is a new one.

Does the DNI have this intelligence? Of course not.

Johnson spews lies after lies to defend the indefensible.

Listening to Johnson reminded me of Billy Preston's, 'Will it go round in circles.'

Johnson ain't got no story, no melody, no dance steps, no song, or no morals.