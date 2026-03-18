White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stuck her foot in her mouth when she exposed how Trump appoints and nominates unqualified loyalists to top government positions, explaining that Trump hired Joe Kent because he thought he was a good guy.

Not a word about Kent's conspiracy theories or antisemitism.

After Joe Kent unceremoniously resigned from running counterterrorism, Trump attacked him for being weak on "security," which was the job he was appointed to.

How does a president hire any person whom he considers weak on the job they are supposed to be doing?

The fallout from Kent's resignation continues, even after a reporter correctly pointed out the obvious.

"The president said yesterday that he always thought Kent was weak on security. Why would he name someone to run the counterterrorism center who he thought was weak on security?" a reporter asked.

"Again, I just told you, the president gave Joe Kent a chance," Leavitt replied. "He thought he was a good guy with good military experience."

WTF? Is that all it takes to become second in command of the entire US intelligence community?

Kent was an election fraud denier and blamed the FBI for the January 6th insurrection at the US Capitol by Trump supporters. That's why he was hired.

"And unfortunately, he proved he was not up for the job," Leavitt continued. " And we don't want somebody leading the counterterrorism task force who cannot agree that the number one state sponsor of terror in this world did not pose a threat to the United States."

The AI Press Bot then called Joe Kent a liar about his underlying reasons for quitting.

The entire leadership of the Department of Homeland Security and National Intelligence is bereft of unqualified MAGA supporters who are threatening the safety and security of this nation.